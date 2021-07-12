Name: ATI Physical Therapy
Owner: Nabil Motlagh (clinic director)
Description: ATI Physical Therapy provides physical therapy and sports medicine services, including manual therapy, therapeutic exercise, therapeutic modalities, cardiovascular conditioning and strength training. The friendly and motivating team at ATI develops a personalized treatment plan for each patient designed to reduce pain, improve mobility and avoid future injuries.
Opened: May 2021
Address: 13075 Highway 9 N, Ste 3120, Milton
Phone: 678-225-6861
Website:www.atipt.com
