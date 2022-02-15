Assurance Financial Mortgage Group opens in Roswell

Name: Assurance Financial Mortgage Group, LLC
Owner: Geoffrey Smith
Description: Assurance Financial Mortgage Group is a full-service residential mortgage lender.
Opened: July 2021
Address: 1255 Canton Street, Ste E, Roswell, GA 30075
Phone: 770-674-1433
Web Address: assurancemortgage.com/gsmith
