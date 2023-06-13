Appen Media staff honored by Georgia Press Association

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media staff won multiple division titles in the Georgia Press Association’s 2023 Better Newspaper Contest at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel June 9.
The 136th annual competition recognizes state journalists for outstanding achievement in newspaper reporting. Appen Media staff won second place in general excellence and page one, lifestyle and local news coverage in the F Division for weekly papers with a circulation of 15,000 or greater.
Company staff also scored third place in the lifestyle category, as well as breaking and local news coverage.
Appen Media reporter Delaney Tarr was awarded first place in the division’s feature writing category, and Amber Perry received the third-place title.
Alex Popp was awarded first place for best news photograph, and Perry won second place.
Former reporters Chamian Cruz and Jake Drukman were recognized as the top two winners of the division’s business writing category.
Publisher and CEO Hans Appen won first place in serious columns, and columnist Bob Myers was awarded the second-place title. Columnist Steve Hudson also won second place for best lifestyle or feature column. Managing Editor Pat Fox took the third place price for best humorous column.
— Shelby Israel