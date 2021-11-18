Alpharetta tourism director earns business award

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2021 North Fulton Women Influencing Business Awards.
The Business Woman of Excellence Living Legacy Award was presented to Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau. The Women Influencing Business Awards were presented at the Chamber’s WellStar Monthly Luncheon Series on Oct. 26, 2021, at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North.
Women Influencing Business is a committee of the chamber that focuses on advancing and connecting women in the North Fulton business community. Awards were selected by a committee of past winners. WIB programming and networking events are presented by Verizon.
Rodgers has spent more than two decades making Alpharetta a viable place that people would want to live, work, play and stay. Her mission at the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau is to position the city as a regionally, nationally and globally recognized premier tourism destination. Her work includes developing quality programs and facilities to attract overnight visitors to Alpharetta’s 30 modern and upscale hotels. Under her leadership, the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau recently received a gold level “Benchmark of Excellence” certification from the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus for the fifth time.
Rodgers was a co-founder of “Hospitality Highway” in 2005 and was the inspirational force behind creating a program that promoted the Ga. 400 corridor in the tourism and hospitality industry. Highlighting the seven communities that flank the highway on the north side of Atlanta, the program directly provided those cities with an influx of growth in their respective markets. Through the creation of a website, print collateral, public relations efforts, and social media, each of the communities from Buckhead to Dahlonega, have benefitted from her passion for tourism and partnership.
The organizations Rodgers has supported with time, money and talent include Alpharetta Rotary, Innovation Academy, North Fulton Community Charities and the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation, among others.
“The benchmark Janet sets for her team is ‘excellence’ and she models that in all she accomplishes,” said Gloria Mattei, chairwoman of the chamber’s Awards Selection Committee and co-chair of the chamber’s Women Influencing Business Committee.
Rodgers said it was an honor to receive the award.
“I care deeply about all the health and wellbeing of Awesome Alpharetta’s community and its businesses,” she said. “I lead a team of professionals who are committed to the development of the most creative tourism promotions and strategies that will attract visitors to all 30 of Alpharetta’s upscale and modern hotels. We strive to make our community a viable place that people would want to visit with lots of shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, music, hotels, art, and history walks.”
The Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization for the City of Alpharetta. Southern Living magazine recently named Alpharetta “One of the South’s Friendliest Cities,” and “One of the Best Places to Visit in Georgia” by Vacationidea.com.
