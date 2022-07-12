Alpharetta to decide fate of proposed Downtown Milton hotel

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The City of Alpharetta will hold a virtual community meeting July 13 to discuss a proposed boutique hotel, restaurant and retail building that would abut the City of Milton’s downtown.
The proposal, filed by Milton real estate agent Robert Forrest, calls for a mixed-use building with an 81-room hotel, a rooftop restaurant and ground floor retail and restaurant space at 12685 Crabapple Road, on the southwest corner of Crabapple Road and Broadwell Road. The lot is currently occupied by Crabapple Family Dentistry.
The site lies in a section of the Crabapple area that falls under the City of Alpharetta’s jurisdiction despite being within downtown Milton and detached from the rest of Alpharetta. Forrest’s application states he has been working with staff from both cities to develop the proposal. The application titles the development “Crabapple Boutique Hotel.”
The hotel application will be discussed at three Alpharetta public meetings, the first via Zoom at 6 p.m. July 13. The Zoom meeting ID is 676 662 3657. The virtual meeting is an opportunity for citizens to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the proposal, though no formal decisions will be made.
The proposal will then go before the Alpharetta Planning Commission Aug. 4 at Alpharetta City Hall. If the Planning Commission does not hold the project back, it will go before the Alpharetta City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting.
— Jake Drukman