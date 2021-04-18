ALPHARETTA, Ga.—The Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce and the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau have teamed up to present Alpharetta Retail Month during the month of May 2021.
Alpharetta is well known for its shopping scene, and the public can now purchase a retail card to receive 20 percent off the total retail purchase (sales tax not included and limitations may apply) at participating Alpharetta retailers between May 1-31, 2021.
The campaign serves two causes. It brings awareness to the importance of Alpharetta’s retail industry and by donating a portion of the retail card proceeds to The Drake House, a local non-profit providing a lifeline of supportive housing and enrichment programs for homeless mothers and their children in north metro Atlanta.
ARM retail cards are available now and can be purchased for $20 from the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce at: https://bit.ly/3kLyXr9.
Once purchased, dining cards will be mailed or can be picked up at the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce office at 5755 North Point Parkway, Suite 4, Alpharetta, Ga 30022.
“It is critical that we continue to support our local retailers and specialty shoppes and a month-long program will certainly bring welcomed attention,” said Deborah Lanham, president & CEO of the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce. “With enthusiastic promotion of the ARM Retail Card, we anticipate strong community participation.”
The ARM participating retailers currently include: Al’s European Barber Shop, Aria Salon Shop, Atlanta Saddlery, AYA Medical Spa, Bella Medspa, Club Pilates Avalon, Core 57, Dress Up Boutique, Drybar Avalon, Fab’rik Avalon, Fermented, Fiore Boutique, Iroff & Son, Jewelers, Magnolia Moon, Mountain High Outfitters, Onward Reserve, Pedago Electric Bikes Alpharetta, Scout & Molly’s Avalon, Spirited Boutiques, The Drake Closet (all locations) and The Exercise Coach Alpharetta.
“The vibrant city of Alpharetta is filled with some of the best retailers in the state,” said Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The ARM program brings awareness to our retailers and how vital they are to the fabric of our community. It also provides a way for patrons to support these businesses and their teams that are working hard to bring us unique shopping opportunities and retail experiences every day.”
You can browse the most current list of participating retailers on the Alpharetta Retail Month webpage at awesomealpharetta.com/alpharetta-retail-month/ or by scanning the QR code on the back of the ARM retail card.
Alpharetta Retail Month cards are valid at participating Alpharetta retailers only.
