Name: 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
Owners: Niki Pattharakositkul
Description: Customers can expect fresh, delicious, and authentic Thai food made from scratch, and utilizing only the finest, locally sourced ingredients. Our staff is well-trained and extremely knowledgeable about the food that we serve. Our seasoned chefs have years of experience cooking at 5-star Hotels across Thailand.
Opened: February 2023
Phone: 470-857-7753
Address: 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Suite 2090 Atlanta GA 30346
Website: 26thai.com/n1/stores/26-thai-kitchen-bar-perimeter/