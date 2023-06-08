 Skip to main content
New Business Spotlight

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

Name: 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

Owners: Niki Pattharakositkul

Description: Customers can expect fresh, delicious, and authentic Thai food made from scratch, and utilizing only the finest, locally sourced ingredients. Our staff is well-trained and extremely knowledgeable about the food that we serve. Our seasoned chefs have years of experience cooking at 5-star Hotels across Thailand.

Opened: February 2023

Phone: 470-857-7753

Address: 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Suite 2090 Atlanta GA 30346

Website: 26thai.com/n1/stores/26-thai-kitchen-bar-perimeter/