St. Martin’s Episcopal School  appoints new head of school

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — After a nationwide search, seasoned independent school administrator and educator Maria Croley Madden was named head of school for St. Martin’s Episcopal School.
Madden will begin at St. Martin’s on July 1. She will bring 18 years of educational experience to her new role.
As head of school, Madden will bring her leadership and educational skills to lead the faculty and administration, plan strategically with the Board of Trustees and develop positive relationships with the entire St. Martin’s community.
“We are thrilled to welcome Maria back to Atlanta,” Board of Trustees Chair Shara Sanders said. “She is a natural leader who will build community and relationships with St. Martin’s students, teachers and parents. Her positive energy, strong communication skills and her expertise in strategic thinking will lead St. Martin’s into a new era.”
Madden has dedicated her career to a variety of roles at independent schools. As middle school head for Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia, South Carolina, for the past three years, Madden served on the school’s leadership team to navigate the pandemic while ensuring student learning was a priority. Prior to her time at Heathwood Hall, she spent 13 years at The Lovett School in Atlanta as middle school assistant director, dean of student life, world language teacher and coach. Her teaching career began at The Walker School in Atlanta, where she is also an alumnus.
Madden earned her B.A. in Spanish from Furman University, received her Teacher Certification from The Teacher Institute at North Georgia College and State University and went on to receive her M.A. and Ed.S. in educational leadership from Kennesaw State University.