Brookhaven social justice commission prepares revisions to city policy

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Anticipation is building as Brookhaven’s Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission approaches its first year of existence.

The commission met for its regular monthly meeting June 24 to discuss upcoming events it hopes will create community engagement.

Founded in September in response to months of protests over police brutality and racism, the commission is reviewing city policies, procedures and the police department to draft a list of recommendations to the Brookhaven City Council by the end of the year. The council allocated $179,635 to fund the commission, and elected officials will decide whether to enact policies based on the commission’s recommendations.

Chairman John Funny said the point of the commission is to review policies and ensure there are no inherent biases or injustices, but he also stressed there are no glaring improprieties in current city operations.

“As the country was dealing with a lot of racial issues in the year of 2020, I put together an op-ed for the mayor and council just sharing that Brookhaven is a great city and I would want it to remain a great city,” Funny said. “I considered it an opportunity as a new city to take a look under the hood and do a tune-up if needed.”

The city was incorporated in 2012.

Funny, who has served on the city Planning Commission and on the board of the Brookhaven Police Foundation, said he thinks the social justice commission may be one of the few of its kind in the country.

“We are working with an organization out of Ohio, The Kettering Foundation, and they have expressed to us that we are one of the few that have this commission in place,” Funny said. “So, they are awaiting the output of our product to be able to share with others the great things that we are doing.”

Chrysalis Lab, an Atlanta-based company that provides facilitation services, partnered with the Kettering Foundation to manage and execute the work of the commission.

In its first phase, the 35-member commission reviewed the city’s vision statement and launched community surveys. In phase two, it divided up into subcommittees to develop community engagement plans.

The third phase involves an engagement plan to identify community partners and prior issues on policing, procurement and hiring. The final phase will be for the commission to present the City Council with recommendations.

Up until last month, the board had been conducting all meetings online. It plans to host a number of events this summer, such as pop-ups at Northeast Plaza on Buford Highway where there is a large Hispanic population, to educate the public about its mission and to collect feedback from the broad Brookhaven community.

The commission will also hold a series of Civic Dinners, also with a virtual option similar to Zoom meetings.

Commission member Stephen Causby said all of the Civic Dinners will focus on racial equity.

Funny said the summer campaign will be vital to the commission’s success.

“We’re really, really getting ready to go right into this public engagement component,” Funny said. “This is a big piece, because I think the public should have input into what we’re doing.”

Brookhaven has a fair mix of racial diversity. Of its roughly 55,000 residents, 53% are white, 30% Hispanic/Latino, 10% Black and 5% Asian. And, while the city is majority female, its city staff and police department are more than 60% male.

Valerie Lemmie, director of exploratory research at the Kettering Foundation, who sat in on the meeting Thursday, praised the commission for its work so far.

“I appreciate the opportunity to really observe and be a part of the innovative and creative work that your community is engaged in. Very few communities take on a responsibility this demanding and this challenging and rise to the occasion,” she said. “I have just been so impressed with everyone’s participation, engagement, ideas and mutual respect. That’s the model you want the community to take and you are doing an excellent job.”

The Brookhaven Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission meets the third Thursday of each month. Meetings are streamed on the City of Brookhaven’s Facebook page. For more information, visit www.brookhavenga.gov/sjrec. The commission will release exact dates for upcoming events at a later time.