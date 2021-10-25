Brian Weaver: Mayor

I’m a proud native Georgian. I have a bachelor’s degree from UGA and a master’s from Columbus State. I am a graduate of the FBI National Academy and have served as a police officer for 37 years. I was part of the inaugural squad and second-in-command for the Johns Creek Police Department and retired in 2019.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: In my opinion, the greatest challenge will be to change the culture and reputation of our elected officials by working together to fulfill the needs of our community. Since this will be four new elected City Council and mayor, there must be more collaborative efforts to move the City of Johns Creek in a positive direction. As the next mayor of this exceptional city, I will foster relationships with City Council members to embrace more collaborative efforts with elected officials and staff to reach our common goals. This will be done by encouraging all elected officials and staff to participate in our first working retreat in January. I believe this will be the key to our success and provide our community with a desirable and safe place for all families to be proud of. My leadership and experience managing personnel and critical events for almost 40 years will play a vital role in our success now and in the future. Stormwater will be our first test of how we collaborate to improve the lives of property owners who have been devastated by poor infrastructure.
Q: Which policy or project facing the council do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
A: The Town Center Project is the project I’m most passionate about. This project has been talked about and tossed around for years, but no development, no progress. I believe this project will provide our community with a special sense of identity and help unite and bring our community together for families to enjoy each other and the beauty of our city. This place will be vibrant, beautiful, and a safe gathering place for visitors and our community. Finally, our community will have a place we can all be proud of and be a destination in our city. This will also be an economic boost for our community which will include the Legacy Arts Center. This will help to give Town Center more entertainment along with housing options and commercial shops and stores.
Q: What is the impact of misinformation in Johns Creek and how will you address it if elected?
A: In my opinion, misinformation in Johns Creek definitely has a negative impact on our community. Most of the time, this information is slighted or tilted to influence people towards a particular goal or outcome. As the Mayor of Johns Creek, I would present the facts to the community via social media and in person.
