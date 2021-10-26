Brian Sims: Council Post 3, District 3

My wife, Amy and I have two teenagers and have lived of Dunwoody for over 20 years. I have a strong background in business working with all levels from board of directors to front-line workers. I have spent 30 years volunteering in Dunwoody at religious, civic, Scout, school organizations and city boards. I will bring common sense leadership to District 3 focusing on public safety and ensuring we make responsible decisions to ensure the City has a strong financial footing.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: The challenge is twofold, with public safety and supporting our business community economically to grow out of the pandemic recession being key success points. Violent crime in Dunwoody has increased every year for the last four years. We need to do everything we can to hire, train and retain patrol officers to get our police department up to full force. Providing competitive pay will get them here and supportive leadership will keep them here. I will provide support and leadership so the Dunwoody Police Department can do both. Using technology to alert our police force of stolen vehicles also plays a role stopping people who are up to no good, before they can get started. Dunwoody relies and thrives on our strong economic backbone. It supports everything – home values, provides us with easy access to shopping and eating options and job opportunities. I will make sure Dunwoody is providing an environment that supports our citizens and businesses in a mutually beneficial manner.
Q: Dunwoody is evolving as a community. In what ways are you qualified to represent an increasingly diverse population? How will you ensure their interests are represented and their voices are heard?
A: District 3 is home to diverse residents from our renters to our homeowners as we all come to Dunwoody for the same reason – nice neighborhoods, central location, public spaces we can enjoy and schools with caring administration, teachers, and great parent participation. That is why we chose this part of Dunwoody in which to reside. I spent time as treasurer on both Kingsley and Peachtree PTO boards where we made sure we met the needs of our diverse student populations with supplemental funding. I will make sure I am doing everything possible to give all residents a voice.
Q: The continuing development of the three P's (parks, police and paving) seems to be an ongoing priority for the current City Council. Do you agree or disagree with these priorities? Why or why not?
A: I agree. At many park locations in Dunwoody, we are moving from the building phase to making maintenance our No. 1 priority. We must do a great job in maintaining the parks we have to keep those city assets attractive and usable for all. Taking advantage of technology and incentivizing patrol car sharing could make additional money available to add more officers in the city budget. Finally, I want to build out our sidewalk network to make sure we are connecting neighborhoods together to make walking and biking just as safe as driving for our families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.