Bob Erramilli: Post 3

In 4.5yrs in Johns Creek, I have voted 26 times. I care. I am vested. Flying combat jets for 14 years taught me: if I care, I gotta get busy. Was the president of my church and my HOA. I served on I-Heart Committee. Currently a 2nd Lt. in USAF auxiliary.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: My focus: expand the revenue base from the businesses. It would ease residents’ tax burden, and provide more options for the city. Johns Creek has many ambitious projects in the works, viz the Town Center project and major parks which need to become available sooner than later.
While keeping the city's semi-urban character, we need to retain & grow existing businesses, while actively becoming a destination for new businesses. I would advocate for smart growth in the knowledge-based economy. Emory Johns Creek to be an effective catalyst for ancillary startups.
To achieve that status of being a coveted destination for businesses, we need dedicated resources like the Economic Development director, who works proactively with various chambers of commerce, the CVB. The city can help new businesses by making the transition easy, with fewer surprises. The zoning and building codes need to be reviewed, without compromising the city's character or safety.
Explore synergies between cities, so as to be an attractive region for businesses. Work with Fulton County to iron out major wrinkles which make businesses hesitate coming to Johns Creek.
However we do not need big box stores to achieve this goal of tax base expansion.
Q: Which policy or project facing the council do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
Being from the health care sector led me to believe open spaces are not only conducive to great health, both physically and mentally. COVID enhanced our deprivation of the outdoors. We missed mothers running behind strollers, fathers pitching to their daughters or the serious cyclist. Both Cauley Creek and Linear parks will be huge assets for our citizens.
However, revitalization of our shopping centers, is a pre-requisite; to have the monies to get started on our projects. Working on 2018 Comprehensive Plans would be a good start. Not doing so and consequent fall of property values, is highly undesirable.
Q: What is the impact of misinformation in Johns Creek and how will you address it if elected?
A: Misinformation from leaders breeds mistrust. Citizens trust leaders to be informed, and in turn inform them. Being vague and mouth empty, at best, is an adhoc tactic. It is not a long-term strategy to gain trust or willing partners.
From an organization: the lack of transparency, encourages misinformation. Crisp, concise, regualar and well-thought communication would go a long way to mitigate spread of misinformation.
Citizens expect honest conversation. False assurances of kumbaya are decoys for a weak resume or worst — a quick sale. Beware of the feeding with an empty spoon.
