Atlanta man arrested for felony shoplifting

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man caught stealing more than $1,200 in clothing, food and electronics from a Dunwoody Walmart Jan. 13 was arrested felony shoplifting.
Dunwoody Police reports said officers responded to the Walmart on Ashford Dunwoody after a man was seen on security camera footage stealing multiple items throughout the store. Officers learned the man was initially spotted stealing and eating food when he entered the store but moved on and began stealing other items by placing them in several pieces of stolen luggage.
In total, the man attempted to steal $1,271 worth of expensive food products, clothing and electronics, according to police.
The man was taken into custody as he attempted to leave the store and was placed under arrest for felony shoplifting. Police officers noted that the man was identified as a habitual shoplifter in the Atlanta area.
He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.