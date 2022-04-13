Wills Park to host pro rodeo finals in May

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — To all the cowboys and rodeo fans in Alpharetta: It’s time to lace up those boots and put on those hats.
The National Cowboy and Pro Rodeo Association will hold its rodeo finals at the Wills Park Equestrian Center from Thursday, May 5 through Saturday, May 7. The event will include sports such as bareback and saddle bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping and steer wrestling.
“Year after year, the NCPRA Rodeo in Alpharetta provides an action-packed weekend at the Wills Equestrian Center,” Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau President Janet Rodgers said. “We encourage our community and visitors to come out and support the competitors and experience some good ‘ole-fashioned western fun, right here in Alpharetta!”
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the competition begins at 7:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy barbecue, funnel cakes and boiled peanuts and activities like pony rides, mechanical bull riding, bungee jumping and rock climbing. Vendors will be selling western attire such as cowboy hats, belt buckles, jewelry and more.
Adult tickets are $20 each. Children aged 5-10 are $10, and children four and under are free to attend.
