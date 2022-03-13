Top children’s summer camps in Johns Creek and Cumming

JOHNS CREEK and CUMMING, Ga. — As kids clamor for time away from school after classes end, local summer camp programs are starting up for the season. This is a better time than ever for your children to get some fresh air, be active, or share common interests with others their age.
The Johns Creek and Cumming areas are perfect for children’s summertime activities with many different camp opportunities set on the calendar in the upcoming months. There is plenty for kids of all ages with different interests to enjoy. Here are some nearby summer camps to keep on your radar.
CampVentures – Kiddie Academy
When: Call for availability
Address: Johns Creek, 10100 Medlock Bridge Road / Cumming, 450 Brannon Road
Price: Call for more information
Phone: Johns Creek–470-722-3163; Cumming–470-253-7114
CampVentures promises your children a summer of exciting exploration. Kids can enjoy hands-on activities, field trips, and themed events while balancing individual needs and interests for ages 5-12. This is perfect for a more educational experience that serves as a summer camp and childcare.
Camp All-American – Christian Camp
When: May 31 to Aug. 5
Address: 9500 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek
Price: Prices vary; call for more information
Phone: 678-405-2266
Camp All-American offers a variety of different camps to ages from elementary to high school. This week-long Christian camp experience allows kids to have fun, make friends and learn more about God. Activities include daily Bible reading, music, prayer, fun games and more.
Summer Camp – Johns Creek Arts Center
When: May to August; Mon-Fri from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: 6290 Abbotts Bridge Road, Building 700, Johns Creek
Price: Call for more information
Phone: 770-623-8448
For young art enthusiasts, consider registering for a summer camp program at the Johns Creek Arts Center. The art camps are perfect for children ages 6-18. Kids can enjoy a variety of artistic activities including ceramic hand building, pottery, sculpting, drawing, painting, photoshop and more. Activities vary by age group.
Summer Camp – Footprints Dance Alliance
When: June 6 to July 19
Address: 1204 Canton Highway, Cumming
Price: Prices vary depending on program and age group
Phone: 678-648-2473
Footprints Dance Alliance offers several different summer camps, activities and opportunities for children ages 2-18 who love to dance. For younger kids, activities include arts and crafts, dance classes, dance games, ballet, tap, jazz, tumbling, and story time while older participants can enjoy more intensive dance and cheerleading courses. This is a perfect opportunity to pursue your passion for dance while building new friendships in the process.