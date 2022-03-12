Top children’s summer camps in Alpharetta and Roswell

Summer vacation is right around the corner and kids are excited to take their three-month break from school. The Alpharetta and Roswell areas are perfect for children’s summertime activities with multiple camps set on the calendar. Kids of all ages with different interests can look forward to fun-filled opportunities in the coming months. Whether your child shows interest in sports, nature, or technology, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some local summer camps starting up during the vacation to check out.
Wills Park Summer Camp – Alpharetta Community Center
When: June 6 to Aug. 5
Address: 175 Roswell Street
Price: $150 for residents / $225 for non-residents
Phone: 678-297-6100
This is the perfect opportunity for kids who love the outdoors and being active. Wills Park continues their annual camp program that includes supervised activities, arts and crafts, swimming, special events, field trips, and more. Children must be ages 6-10 to apply with an “extreme” option available for children ages 11-12. Wills Park remains a summer hot spot for guests and residents.
Teen Adventure Camp – Preston Ridge Community Center
When: June 6 to July 29
Address: 3655 Preston Ridge Road, Suite 100
Price: $225 for residents / $337.50 for non-residents
Phone: 678-297-6194
The Teen Adventure Camp is an opportunity for your older kids to enjoy some outdoor adventure and try new things. Teens will travel daily to explore exciting destinations. Activities include hiking, tubing, swimming, bowling, museums, parks, movie theaters and amusement parks. This is for children ages 12-15.
Camp Kingfisher – Chattahoochee Nature Center
When: May 31 to Aug. 5
Address: 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell
Price: Varies depending on the camp program; call for more information
Phone: 770-992-2055
This outdoor camping adventure contains 7 different themes to accommodate children of all ages. Each theme will determine the content of live animal encounters, science exploration activities, and educational hikes. Traditional activities such as hiking, canoeing, and swimming are included along with hands-on experiences that will immerse campers in the beauty of nature and wildlife. Camp Kingfisher encourages personal growth, teamwork and environmental stewardship.
High Meadows Camp
When: May 31 to July 29
Address: 1055 Willeo Road, Roswell
Price: $1,350 per three-week session
Phone: 770-993-7975
This summer camp has been a Roswell staple since 1973. Children ages 4-13 are encouraged to participate. High Meadows Camp’s traditional outdoor summer day camp program includes unique facilities on more than 40 acres of meadow and woodland with activities aligning with the values of education, achievement, and enrichment. Activities include dance, theater, arts and crafts, video and filmmaking, soccer, horse riding, team sports, swimming, canoeing and more.