Street art course registration underway at Spruill Center

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Spruill Center for the Arts and Brave Nu Ventures announced open registration for “Exploring Street Art in Atlanta,” a six-week course that explores the art form transforming the city.
Exploring Street Art in Atlanta, one of a handful offered in the United States, will run April 15-May 20. Classes will be held on Saturdays from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Spruill Center and at key street art locations in Atlanta.
Full scholarships are available to young adults who qualify. The link to the scholarship application is spruillarts.org/scholarships.
Exploring Street Art is open to the public and includes talks, mixed media projects and field trips:
- Week 1: Intro to Street Art Lecture – overview of Atlanta’s evolving cityscape from an urban art scholar.
- Week 2: ATL Street Art Tour – two-hour trek through Castleberry Hill & Downtown to learn the stories behind iconic works.
- Week 3: Is Graffiti Art? Workshop – a closer look at graffiti and arguments for and against its merits.
- Week 4: Graffiti Painting – a hands-on, and legal, workshop to create a piece with a graffiti teaching artist.
- Week 5: Artist Studio – an opportunity to meet the muralist behind several works and learn about their creative process.
- Week 6: Public Art Installation – a rare chance to work on a public mural with a local artist.
Brave Nu Ventures designed the course over 12 months, working with local artists, creatives and street art insiders. The course features a team of facilitators who will lead individual sessions.
Students will learn about the cultural significance of street art in Atlanta. They will see and discuss the iconic murals, the contributions of edgier, and even anonymous artists, and the issues being addressed. By making art and touring the city, students will develop an aesthetic sensitivity to street art forms and techniques – from graffiti styles to how murals are made.
To enroll in Exploring Atlanta Street Art, go to spruillarts.org/classes.