Stage Door Theatre to return for 49th season

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Stage Door Theatre in Dunwoody will return for its 49th season this fall with a diverse slate of performances at home and throughout the Atlanta area.
Season 49 at the Stage Door Theatre with include five mainstage productions, four performances by students of the Stage Door Performing Arts Academy, and more than six Saturday community performances in Atlanta.
"Our goal was to pick a season that would appeal to our entire Dunwoody community,” Stage Door Theatre Executive Director Justin Ball said. “Family-friendly shows, a new Christmas tradition, a feel-good musical, a romantic comedy and a heavy-hitting drama.”
Performances for the theatre’s 49th season will include five shows “never seen in Dunwoody,” including: “Ordinary Day,” a musical comedy about making real connections; “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”; “Completeness,” a “deft and imaginative” new romantic comedy; “The Niceties,” a contemporary drama; and “Peter and the Starcatcher,” the Tony-Award-winning origin story about the classic tale, Peter Pan.
Season 49 for the theatre will also showcase the company’s new mission to “strengthen their vibrant community of patrons, artists, and youth by providing an intimate and inclusive home where shared stories and human experiences are celebrated.”
As part of that new mission, Stage Door Theater has introduced additional performance opportunities for students in the Performing Arts Academy and added a collection of Saturday performances at arts organizations across Atlanta, including Dad’s Garage Theatre.
For more information and to buy tickets for upcoming performances at the Stage Door Theatre, visit them online at Stagedoortheatrega.org.