Stage Door Theatre to present ‘Circle Mirror Transformation’

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody’s Stage Door Theatre will perform “Circle Mirror Transformation” by Annie Baker beginning April 1.
The play focuses on four New Englanders who enroll in a six-week drama class in a community center and begin to experiment with games, presenting the audience with “the antic sadness of a motley quintet.”
The Obie Award-winning show is described by The New York Times as “absorbingly, unblinkingly and sharply funny.”
Stage Door is partnering with artists from the Spruill Center for the Arts for the show’s design. Select instructors are loaning their handcrafted jewelry for costumes, as well as art pieces that will decorate the set of the community center.
“We are thrilled to be working with our friends and neighbors at the Spruill Arts Center to bring the feeling of a real community center to life with Circle Mirror Transformation,” Stage Door Executive Director Justin Ball said.
The show welcomes back Stage Door ensemble artists from its returning 2021-22 season ensemble while also welcoming additional talents.
The show will run from April 1-16, with shows at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are on sale and cost $35 for adults, $20 for students and $15 for children. Purchase tickets at stagedoortheatrega.org.
— Jake Drukman