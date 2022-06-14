Stage Door Theatre to host free comedy events this weekend

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody’s Stage Door Theatre will host a free comedy event Saturday, June 18. The two shows, performed by improv artists from Dad’s Garage, will take place at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The event is produced in collaboration with The Urban Clinic of Atlanta. The clinic will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations and offering $50 gift cards for every dose taken.
Seating for the free, ticket-less event is first come, first served. Stage Door is located at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Please contact State Door Theatre with any questions at contactus@stagedoortheatrega.org.