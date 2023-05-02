Stage Door Theatre to close season with ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Stage Door Theatre in Dunwoody will close out its 49th season with performances of the Tony-Award Winning play “Peter and the Starcatcher” starting in May.
Led by Atlanta-favorite director, Lauren Morris, “Peter and the Starcatcher” tells the story of a young orphan named Peter and his journey with an expansive cast of characters, in a “perfect storm of music, imagination and stagecraft.”
“Peter and the Starcatcher” runs at the Stage Door Theatre from May 12 through May 28, and will include a special education matinee for students at Dunwoody Elementary School Tuesday, May 17.
Tickets for these performances can be purchased through the Stage Door box office or in person at the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center. They can also be purchased by visiting Stagedoortheatrega.org.
For questions and more information on ticket pricing and subscription options, contact the box office at FOH@stagedoortheatrega.org.