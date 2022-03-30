Spruill’s revamped Artistic Affair signals change in organization’s future

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The annual Spruill Center Artistic Affair fundraiser March 25 abandoned its tradition of black ties and table service for a more accessible and informal celebration of Dunwoody’s art scene.

Held in the Spruill Center for the Arts instead of the nearby Atlanta Country Club, the event represented an organization-wide push to increase the Arts Center’s reach in the community.

Spruill board and guild member Beth Saxe said the organization wants to be more accessible and inviting to younger generations. Years prior, a ticket to the black-tie affair was $125 per person. This year, tickets were $75.

Guests wandered between the center’s courtyard, classrooms and hallways, taking in myriad forms of lighthearted entertainment. Attendees contributed to a mural by painting squares of canvas. The finished product reads “SPRUILL,” and will hang in the center’s upper hallway. A silent and live auction preview room featured painting, pottery and other crafts.

Artist and Spruill board member Leslie Cannon stood at an easel painting a landscape that was later auctioned for $850.

The Spruill celebration featured whimsical and eclectic entertainment as well. A line quickly formed to sit with fortune tellers reading tarot cards in the hallway. Stationed outside in the blasting wind, four poets from Free Poems ATL wrote prose on demand, taking their cues from guests. After roughly a minute of writing, they recited and gave the verse to the prompters. Actors from the Stage Door Theatre, dressed in flamboyant and glitzy costumes, mingled throughout the party.

Saxe said the 35-year tradition had always been a formal affair, including a seated dinner followed by dancing. However, when Alan Mothner was named CEO in 2020, he sought to alter the event’s tune.

Sponsored Sell or renovate? Find out what to do with your home. Take the "Sell or Renovate" quiz and you'll be entered to win a Big Green Egg! Take the Quiz

“He pitched this idea to the guild ladies, who are the ones who have normally done the formal deal, and we all went for it. And this has been fun…I think it’s fabulous,” Saxe said.

Ken Horvath, director of the ceramics department, said Spruill is trying to generate more buzz and activity around the center to foster support for expansion of the education center. Eight more studios are planned, and increasing public engagement will help with the organization’s bid for city partnership to bring their vision into fruition.

“I really believe that it is important to get the community into the building, to see what’s going on here…having the Artistic Affair here this year allows more people to come in to see what we do and see what we need,” Horvath said.

Based on an informal poll, the casual tone for the Artistic Affair seems to have struck a chord with attendees. When Mothner spoke to the crowd seated under a large tent in the courtyard, he asked, “Should we do this event again?” His question was met with instant applause.

Painter and instructor Diana Toma commented that the casual event seems welcoming to the artistic scene.

“[Artists] like to get down and be more casual; I think this addresses the artsy community,” Toma said.

Organizers said the Artistic Affair raised $80,000, including $10,000 for youth scholarships.