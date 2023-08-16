Spruill Gallery plans ‘In Light’ exhibition

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Spruill Gallery at the Spruill Center for the Arts in Dunwoody is opening the exhibition, “In Light,” with artists In Kyoung Chun and Steven L. Anderson.
The new exhibition invites art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the vibrant colors and “ethereal beauty” of the natural world, skillfully interpreted by these artists.
Chun, a native of Seoul, South Korea, is an Atlanta-based painter known for capturing the “essence of seasonal enjoyment” with her loose watercolor technique. Her work is in collections at The High Museum of Art, the City of Atlanta Mayors Office of Cultural Affairs and the Fulton County Public Library.
In contrast with Chun’s approach, Anderson will feature his “ReNaturing” series during the exhibit, with 19th-century engravings that collide with an inspired use of color, infused with “energy and contemporary relevance,” officials said.
Anderson is co-director of Day & Night Projects, an Atlanta artist-run gallery he helped start in 2016. His works have been featured in public and private collections throughout the United States since 1996.
“In Light” will open July 20 and will end Sept. 2, 2023. A closing reception for the exhibit will be held Aug. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information about this exhibition and the Spruill Gallery, visit www.spruillarts.org/gallery.