Spruill Center to offer free Arts for Alzheimer’s program

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Spruill Center for the Arts will begin Arts for Alzheimer’s, a pilot art education program aimed at increasing the well-being of those living with memory loss and their care partners through engagement in the arts, on Sept. 14.
The program is being offered this fall at no charge and is now open for registration via Spruill’s website. Arts for Alzheimer’s will be held every second Wednesday through Dec. 14.
Each month, teaching artist Amanda Williams will guide participants through an examination of a prominent artist and their works. Individuals and their care partners will explore a variety of mediums designed to engage and connect them to the monthly class theme, and they will create a work of art inspired by that month’s featured artist. In this pilot program, the artists include Henry Ossawa Tanner, Henri Mattise, Hanna Hoch and Claes Oldenburg.
An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older have some form of dementia. According to the World Health Organization, more than 3,000 studies show that the arts play a significant role in promoting health and wellness. The Alzheimer’s Association endorses the arts to enrich the lives of people with Alzheimer's disease by allowing for self-expression and engagement, which elevates mood, self-esteem and social interaction.
Williams will oversee an exploration of art history and artistic media in this four-part course offered monthly. Williams has spent more than 15 years working with individuals who have memory loss and their care partners, most recently helping to establish a program at the High Museum of Art in partnership with the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Registration is available at spruillarts.org/classes.