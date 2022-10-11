Singer-songwriters hit the stage at Wire & Wood

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The ninth annual Wire & Wood music festival took over downtown Alpharetta Oct. 7-8 with more than 50 performances on stages and at businesses scattered throughout the area.
The festival was inspired by the 30A Songwriters Festival in Seaside, Florida, and Tin Pan South in Nashville, said Hilary Lew, Alpharetta Special Events supervisor. Wire & Wood is intended to raise awareness about the importance of music and stands as a city initiative to bring more music to the community, and in a storytelling format.
The two-day festival showcases local and regional performers who write and perform original work. There were over 50 performances from 33 bands across six stages and 18 hyperlocal Music Match performers at downtown businesses, Lew said. Over the weekend, 15,000 people attended the festival, she said.
Saturday evening, Catfish and the Bottom performed a short bluesy folk set on Market Street Stage. Hill “Catfish” Roberts often sings and plays guitar solo but adds in other musicians from time to time.
For Wire & Wood, his audience had the pleasure of seeing Nancy Kaye Hill, or “Rosey,” join with vocals and maracas. Eric Fontaine played woodwinds. Fontaine said he’s been playing with Roberts for the past four to five years but has known him over a decade.
With his daughter sitting on top of his shoulder, playing with his hair and face, the cool and unphased Roberts talked about his music and the band.
When it comes to who plays with Roberts in any given live set, Roberts said, “You just try to go with the flow of it.” He also talked about Blind Willie McTell, who, he said, treated every string like a member of the band.
Roberts expressed his gratitude about his ability to play music for people, using Duane Allman’s humble beginnings as an example of using what you have to make yourself known.
At the Town Green Stage between Main and Market Street, the Cody Matlock Band performed soul, funk and R&B. Tracy Wegener and her “bestie” of 20 years, Betty Powell, stood listening.
This year’s Wire & Wood is the third for Wegener, who lives in Alpharetta. It was the first for Powell who flew in from Detroit the week before.
“It’s the best weekend of the year,” Wegener said. “We’re just enjoying the whole vibe.”
The Cherokee Ragtime Pals, from Cherokee County, played beside Alpharetta City Hall at the Formal Garden Stage. Band members Adam Higgins, Bradley Cochran and Daniel Shirley have been playing together since 2008 and hone Western Swing, Dixieland Jazz and classic country. All three members contribute to songwriting, Higgins said.
The band uses more eccentric instruments, like Higgins on the melodica and Cochran on the “canjo” — a homemade instrument laying like an apron with different attachments.
“You have to have a tetanus shot to play it professionally,” Cochran said.
This year was the band’s first time playing at Wire & Wood. The festival has a great atmosphere, they said.
“People are walking around everywhere, sitting down and actually watching stuff,” Shirley said. “That’s great.”
Friends Rhian Sharp and Jenny Lyn leaned against the rail, overlooking The Cherokee Ragtime Pals. They both traveled from out of town to the event, Sharp from Hapeville and Lyn from Atlanta. Both said they enjoyed the venue and the festival’s intimacy.
“I like the fact that it's a little bit more intimate, to actually see the artist and how they're enjoying it,” Lyn said. “Especially with this kind of venue, where you go from stage to stage. It's pretty special.”
Sharp noted the welcomed difference between small and big artists.
“With bigger bands, you don’t get the same kind of connection,” Sharp said.
Later in the evening, Will Hoge performed as one of the last acts at Wire & Wood. He made a point to ask the audience, what’s a singer-songwriter festival if it’s without paying homage to the late John Prine?
He proceeded to play his song “John Prine’s Cadillac,” which he said is based on his experience seeing the beloved country-folk artist in his Cadillac, bumping some unknown music, in Nashville.
With a big, low-hanging prelude to The Hunter Moon facing the stage, Hoge sang, “... I'm skipping like a flat rock sailing across the water / Shining like the Ryman’s stained glass / Happy as the music coming out of the speakers in the back / Of John Prine's Cadillac … ”