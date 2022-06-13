Sacred Harp Singers shine in Alpharetta at annual June Singing

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Sacred Harp Singers held their annual June Singing session on Sunday, June 12 in the rotunda at Alpharetta City Hall, where the group enjoyed the space’s enhanced acoustics.

The session, which ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., marks 154 years of one of Alpharetta’s oldest traditions. Comprised of around 15 to 20 male and female singers, the vocalists were divided into four-part harmonies singing feature selections from the 1991 Denson Revision Song Book.. Extra song books were on hand to allow guests to participate.

“The singers who carry on the tradition love and respect what the singing means to each person individually as well as the tradition itself,” said Faye Holbrook, one of the group’s leaders. “The love of Sacred Harp music is felt, and the singers who participate want it to continue for future generations.”

For more than 150 years, the group’s June Singing has gone largely uninterrupted all over the country dating back to the 1800s in Georgia. Due to the pandemic, the event was on a brief hiatus in 2020. Using a simplified conducting technique, singers alternate between each other leading the group in a handful of songs or hymns before handing it off to the next leader. Using music written in shape notes, the system was originally designed for those unfamiliar with reading music.

“Participation among the singers varies with each singing,” Holbrook said. “There are no groups or members, just singers. There is no age limit. Anyone can sing even if they have never sung before.”

Despite the session’s cancellation in 2020, the session continued the following year. However, they did not include the usual “dinner on the ground,” a custom where the singers each bring a covered dish to share at their designated lunch break with anyone who joins. This year marked the return of that tradition. Holbrook is excited that the session is back to its full strength and usual schedule.

“It's hard to explain my love for this music,” she said. “I was privileged to be at the June Singing when it was 100 and 150 years old. I am truly thankful that I have been so very blessed.”

The singing group does not meet on a regular basis. Interestingly, the vocalists have no president, or treasurer and do not hold rehearsals. Their gatherings and planned singings serve as a passion project for residents wanting to continue the tradition and enjoy taking part in the historical music.

“Sacred Harp is enjoyed by people from all walks of life and from all over the world,” Holbrook said. “When they come together and sang praises unto God, it is truly uplifting and spiritual in its truest form. For a brief moment in time, it brings the past to the present, uplifts the class, and gives a ray of hope to face what the future may hold.”

To learn more about the history of Georgia’s Sacred Harp Singing or to find an upcoming session, visit www.AtlantaSacredHarp.org.