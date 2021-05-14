ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Cultural Arts Center has scheduled a performance of “Matilda JR.” Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16. The Roswell Youth Theatre cast includes 31 students led by Leslie Kelley, Jane Hendrix and Nancy Whitehead Brown.

The Broadway Junior Adaptation of the Tony Award-winning hit is a witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. It’s the story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, “Matilda JR.” is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. “Matilda JR.” is brought to the theater by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. For more information on Matilda JR., visit roswellgov.com/ryt or email Nancy Brown at nwbrown@roswellgov.com.

Roswell Youth Theatre (RYT) is the resident theatre company at Roswell Performing Arts, a division of the City of Roswell’s Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs Department.