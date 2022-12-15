Retiring Johns Creek drama teacher calls theater ‘rehearsal for life’

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Across a conference table at Autrey Mill Middle School, it is clear that Shelly McCook is a thespian by the animated way she speaks. The energy and zest for life of the soon-to-retire drama teacher in Johns Creek could pull anyone in.

Set to exit the school system in June, McCook has been in theater education for 25 years. She said teaching has allowed her to have a direct relationship to all of America.

“I have taught at all kinds of different schools with different populations. I'm in a relationship with people that are very, very different from me,” McCook said. “I don't think that everybody has that opportunity. I don't think that they get to see America, who we are, for better, for worse.”

McCook had 10 years of theater experience before entering education. An introvert growing up, she sought comfort in characters. She was initially scared to teach — she lost her first husband in 1999 and had a little boy to raise and needed to fashion a schedule that matched his.

She already had a theater degree but obtained an emergency certificate and went back to school for a secondary English education degree. At the time, she worked, directed, went to school and performed at night, all while raising her son.

“But it was great because I had some other actors move into my house with me and help me. It was like this village of people.”

Getting comfortable

McCook has been at Autrey Mill for five years and before that, Crabapple Middle School in Roswell. She also spent many years working at the high school level, where students choose to take drama, rather than being assigned.

Pull Quote “My favorite thing about my job is when I have kids that have major social anxiety, and when they get in my class or my rehearsals, they are set free,”

Teaching middle school is more of a balancing act, McCook said, where classes aren’t a homogenous group with the same levels of development or comfort.

“[Middle school] is the age where [students] are most uncomfortable with themselves,” she said. “Some of them still have childlike imaginations. And some of them you would think are 30. And then some of them are in those teenage years where they hate everyone, including themselves.”

Students must be comfortable with being silly, McCook said. In middle school, games are an important tool for classes. And McCook is not off to the side when students play them — she participates.

“My favorite thing about my job is when I have kids that have major social anxiety, and when they get in my class or my rehearsals, they are set free,” McCook said.

Forming bonds

Mimi Gamel, assistant principal at Autrey Mill, sat in the room Dec. 9 and asked that McCook share about her improv classes. Gamel said McCook can see kids with a different eye, knowing the way they are.

“I've seen some of my seventh grade, my eighth graders who do not speak, become somebody else because of what she's been able to do with the improv,” Gamel said.

McCook said that with improv, the kids have permission to be uninhibited.

“With social media and all that, they're so scared of being criticized by their peers or being made fun of that it can just be crippling,” McCook said.

Improv also allows the students to bond, she said. They applaud each other after scenes and take a dramatic bow when they mess up.

Debbie Prost is in her 13th year as a drama teacher at Johns Creek High School, a feeder school for Autrey Mill.

Students from Autrey Mill who go to Johns Creek High already have advanced theater knowledge, skills and a strong work ethic, Prost said. McCook’s kindness and inclusivity has also materialized within Prost’s students.

“They fully understand what is needed to put on high-level work while always lifting up those around them,” Prost said.

Learning styles

Because students today consume story snapshots, rather than television shows or movies, they have a hard time following a narrative and determining character intention, McCook said.

Some of the joy for McCook is giving students the opportunity to consult their imaginations.

“They'll read something on the face of the dialogue,” she said. “And I'll be like, ‘but that's not really their intention. What are they saying when they're doing that?’”

She also said she asks that students think like artists, rather than products.

Sometimes everything becomes about the show, McCook said, where kids are seen as commodities — like having the longest legs or best voice.

“They need to be developed as humans,” she said.

McCook said metacognition, or knowing the way you think, is part of that development. For example, students have to know what their best process is for memorizing lines.

“Sadly, the best one is when Ms. McCook offers them sweets,” she said with a boisterous laugh. “It's amazing how quickly they can memorize something if there’s a cookie behind it.”

Advanced students are asked to write reflections about what they learned over the course of one unit. They groan, McCook said, but there’s no right or wrong answer.

“The whole thing about learning in the arts, and I think this is kind of true with all performing arts, is you're learning yourself,” she said.

Returning to the stage

McCook plans to get new headshots done and get her old agent back when she retires. She talked with adoration for her teaching career, but she said she’s ready for day-time rehearsals. Her last show, before the pandemic, was Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” with Dunwoody’s Stage Door Players where she played the lead, Amanda Wingfield — her dream role.

McCook said the Katherine Hepburn movie adaption of “The Glass Menagerie” was what inspired her to become an actress.

Hearing a woman that sounded like her grandmother, with an old Southern accent, caught her attention. Then, it became about the story.

It took about six hours a day over the course of Thanksgiving and Christmas break 2019 to prepare for the role. McCook recalled practicing with her mother, who ran lines with her and quizzed her on the material.

Kate Arthur, drama teacher at the Fulton Academy of Virtual Excellence, has known McCook for three years and helped with the last Autrey Mill production — Disney’s “Moana, Jr.”

Arthur saw McCook in “The Glass Menagerie,” and said she was phenomenal.

“The fact that she is such a talented actress — that's why she knows what plays so well on the stage,” Arthur said. “Like she just has a knack and understanding for what it means to be a professional actor because she is one.”