Performing Arts Center names executive director

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The City of Sandy Springs announced May 25 that William “Bill” Haggett has been appointed the new Executive Director of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.
Haggett will assume his role in late June and will be working in tandem with Interim Executive Director Michael Pauken through his departure in July.
"Michael has done a tremendous job for the City of Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center and we are sad to see him leave us. We wish him every success in the future," City Manager Eden Freeman said.
Before accepting the post in Sandy Springs, Haggett held various roles in the entertainment industry including programming, venue management, production and consulting. Most recently Haggett served as the head of the Coral Springs Center for the Arts in Coral Springs, Florida for seven years.
“We are pleased to welcome William Haggett to serve as the Executive Director of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, which is a significant milestone for our city," Freeman said. "His unparalleled experience and innovative vision will elevate the center's artistic offerings and strengthen our community's cultural landscape. We are thrilled to welcome Bill and his family to Sandy Springs, and we look forward to the exceptional contributions he will make."
Haggett comes to Sandy Springs with his wife, Destiny, and two of his five children, Hudson and Carson.