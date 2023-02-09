Performer evokes spirit of Harriet Tubman in one-woman play

ROSWELL, Ga. — The stage at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center was sparsely decorated, with only a few trunks and boxes as decoration for the one-woman show, “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” Feb. 4. The set was all writer and star Leslie McCurdy needed to put on the play, which she has performed for 26 years.
As a dancer-turned-actor, McCurdy portrayed abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s life from childhood to old age using only her movement and strategic costumes. The show was a part of the city’s month-long Roswell Roots festival celebrating Black History Month.
Harriet Tubman is best known for her time as an activist working the Underground Railroad, a network of activists and safe houses used by slaves searching for freedom. Tubman was born into slavery and escaped through the Underground Railroad, then returned to rescue 70 more slaves across 13 missions.
Throughout the hour-long family friendly show, McCurdy explored the life and “spirit” of the famous abolitionist in depth, talking about Tubman’s, childhood, family and romantic interests.
As 7-year-old Tubman, McCurdy bounded across the stage and gestured wildly. As Tubman aged, McCurdy crept through the seats to hide from slave catchers, and later in life, McCurdy’s Tubman trembled and croaked with the wisdom of an elderly woman.
For McCurdy, the performance was an ode to her “personal hero.” McCurdy has always studied Harriet Tubman, but it wasn’t until a friend told her about a play about Tubman that she considered playing her hero.
Once she was cast, McCurdy started performing the play, but she wasn’t comfortable with the script.
“(My friend) actually told me to take that other person’s play and edit it and then I could still use it,” McCurdy said. “He did not tell the playwright that.”
When McCurdy got a cease-and-desist order from the playwright, she wrote her own play and performed it.
“I wrote it in three weeks and memorized it in two days,” McCurdy said. “Twenty-six years later, I’m still doing it.”
After the Feb. 4 performance, McCurdy hosted a Q&A with the audience. She said she does it after every show to help people engage with the material. She also told the audience that not everything in the show is truthful, because it was based off the “legend” of Harriet Tubman.
When a child asked what McCurdy learned creating the show, she said “all of this stuff you saw.”
McCurdy has left the script the same since she created it, even though the information available on Tubman has shifted over that time. McCurdy has changed, though, and so has her performance.
“Every year, I’m a little different, and I bring that perspective,” McCurdy said.
When asked why she keeps performing the piece year after year, McCurdy’s answer was simple.
“Audiences keep requesting it, and I love it.” McCurdy said. “Performing, it gives me life.”
She came to Roswell after the city’s Cultural Arts Center requested she put on two shows for the annual Roswell Roots festival, a month-long celebration of Black History Month with various educational and cultural events. McCurdy performed the play on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.
“We programmed this show because we wanted to include a strong youth and family event in our Roots line-up,” Cultural Arts Coordinator David Crowe said. “One that was educational, theatrical and showcased the way arts and culture can bring a community together through history and storytelling.”
Roswell City Councilwoman Christine Hall attended the show, and said it was a great moment for the Roswell Roots 2023 festival.
“This year really rocks,” Hall said.
Families lined up after the show to meet McCurdy and take photos with the performer. One woman tearfully hugged McCurdy and thanked her for her work. Another woman from Tucker said the show was “awesome.”
“Through the arts you can touch people emotionally, even if it might make them uncomfortable,” McCurdy said.