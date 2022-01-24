Orchestra Noir to kick off annual Roswell Roots Festival

ROSWELL, Ga. — The 21st annual Roswell Roots Festival will begin Feb. 4 with a performance by Atlanta’s all-African American orchestra, Orchestra Noir, at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.
The festival celebrates Black History Month and consists of weekly programming, events and exhibitions that highlight educational, cultural and historic awareness. It is presented by the City of Roswell, Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs, and the volunteer-based Roswell Roots committee.
Inspiring young African American musicians through music education and advocacy, Orchestra Noir is recognized for its work with local communities and Grammy Award-winning artists. Their blend of classical, hip-hop and R&B music is meant to celebrate the achievements of African American musicians throughout history.
Then, on Feb. 6, Roswell Roots will host Super Museum Sunday. Guests can tour the Southern Trilogy historic house museums for free, including Barrington Hall, Bulloch Hall and Smith Plantation, and experience various exhibits and events throughout the day.
Guests can also visit Mimosa Hall and Gardens to view the African American Inventor’s exhibit and enjoy a reading of “Have You Thanked an Inventor Today?” by Patrice McLaurin. Historic Assets Manager Dena Bush said the experience is an opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the history and culture of the area.
“Through open-hearth cooking demonstrations, theatrical presentations, exhibits and specialized tours, we hope that visitors will walk away with a better understanding of the significance that Black history and culture holds in Roswell,” Bush said.
The festival, in collaboration with the Black History Mobile Museum, will also host Black History 101 at the Bill Johnson Community Center at Roswell Area Park Feb. 12. From live entertainment to centuries-old stories, the event will offer a snapshot of Black art, culture and history all in one place.
Guests will learn about Black art and culture, view artifacts at the Black History Mobile Museum, listen to lectures and African storytelling, experience dance and drum performances and participate in special hands-on art projects with Roswell’s Creation Station and local non-profit Paint Love.
The festival will also host the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition’s exhibit, “Lives Taken, Lives Remembered,” which documents and honors African Americans who were victims of lynching in Fulton County between 1877 and 1950 through the fine craft of quilting.
The final performance of this year’s Roswell Roots Festival will be “An Evening of Spoken Word” at the Roswell River Landing. The evening features award-winning spoken word artists Ashlee Haze and Joan “Lyric” Leslie and guitarist Sharod Virtuoso, who will share stories that explore the Black woman’s journey.
Cultural Arts Manager Beckie Hawkins said the events and programs throughout the month are an opportunity for people of all ages to learn, engage and connect to a deeper appreciation of the contributions and stories of Black history and culture
"Roswell Roots continues to emphasize the importance of celebrating and recognizing our diverse community,” Hawkins said.
To learn more information, view the entire event schedule, purchase tickets or register for programs, visit RoswellRoots.com.
