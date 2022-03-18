Olde Blind Dog celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with bagpipes and beer

MILTON, Ga. — Dozens of people flocked to the Olde Blind Dog in downtown Crabapple to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Guinness, Irish dancing and live music.

The celebration began at 10 a.m. on March 17 with the pub’s typical Irish dishes, including fish and chips, shepherd’s pie and corned beef and cabbage. Then at 2 p.m., Tommy McNulty kicked off the musical line-up, followed by Keltic Kudzu, Nick Bryant Trio and Process of Elimination.

Ron Wallace, one of the owners of the Olde Blind Dog and Crabapple Market, said about 2,000 people attended the event throughout the day. This was the 15th year the Olde Blind Dog has held a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Milton.

“It went well,” Wallace said. “We got nothing but compliments.”

The Olde Blind Dog also held a St. Patrick’s Day Bash on March 12, and even though it had to be moved indoors due to inclement weather, Wallace said about the same number of people showed up.

Alpharetta resident Tracy Guilbault, who taught elementary school for 10 years, attended the March 17 celebration with her husband and neighbor dressed in an oversized leprechaun hat and beard and green sunglasses.

“I just had to live up to my potential here as a former teacher, but I do come from an Irish family,” Guilbault said. “When my kids were younger, the leprechaun would come to our house first thing in the morning, turn over the cushions, put green dye in the milk jug and be mischievous.”

Guilbault said that while she had celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at the Olde Blind Dog about five years ago, this was her first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago.

Wallace said a portion of the Olde Blind Dog’s merchandise sales on March 17 will be donated to help Ukrainian refugees.