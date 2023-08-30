Milton artist DL Warfield marks hip-hop's 50th anniversary

MILTON, Ga. — DL Warfield might be known as “coach” to many in the area, but to others he’s the cover art designer of OutKast’s acclaimed “ATLiens” and “Aquemini” studio albums and dozens more from other well-known hip-hop artists.
Warfield, a Milton resident and human hip-hop encyclopedia, has a stylish confidence. When out and about, he sports one of his 15 wide-brimmed hats and patterned eye glasses, standing out in the crowd much like his iconic artwork.
“My trademark as a creative person is thinking differently at the drop of a dime,” Warfield said.
He aims to disrupt stereotypes, epitomized in his decision to pull inspiration from Spaghetti Westerns for T.I. and the Hustle Gang’s 2017 compilation album “We Want Smoke.”
Long before he became a youth football and track coach or helped brand Cambridge and Milton high schools, Warfield used his background in fine arts to create packaging for Atlanta hip-hop artists. The sensibilities he developed as a breakdancer in the early ’80s on the streets of St. Louis had their place, too.
In 1995, he became the creative director for LaFace Records, once home to artists like OutKast, T.I. and Goodie Mob. Some of their album covers, designed by Warfield, are hanging on the walls of the Atlanta mayor’s office downtown in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th year. They will be available for viewing until October.
Appen Media joined Warfield in his Alpharetta studio, where he was in the midst of adding warm colors with a long paint brush to a piece for a retrospective show to be held in St. Louis.
The space had some of his older work, like the original painting for OutKast’s single “Elevators (Me & You),” tucked away in a side room. But many pieces, propped along the wall, were part of his new series “CYPHERS.” Large wooden wheels, some with rotating pieces, painted and printed in mostly black and white, moving bodies forming kaleidoscopic patterns.
Warfield’s latest hip-hop infused collection materializes the inner workings of a cypher – a tight circle of individuals where someone might step into the middle to rap or breakdance with a competitive spirit.
Warfield said cyphers are a place where rappers “exchange ideas and flows,” where some five B-Boys “keep going and going and going.” From a bird’s eye view of a cypher, he said angles appear and present as sacred geometry, patterns present in all of nature.
“That's not by mystery, that's designed on purpose,” Warfield said.
One of his intentions with “CYPHERS” is to create an air of mystery before a big reveal. From a distance, viewers see abstraction and it isn’t until they inch closer that they digest the event, the intensity of graffiti, dancers.
“I've always thought about, like, visually, ‘How can I elevate breakdancing in a way that it feels like fine art?’” Warfield said.
While a location has not yet been decided, he anticipates an exhibition for “CYPHERS” to be held in early 2024.
Warfield said hip-hop, like many other pop culture movements, is a movement started by those with lesser means. From there, he said the music took on a life of its own, but to him Atlanta’s hip-hop scene is special.
“Atlanta separated themselves by being non-traditional, not trying to be like anybody else,” he said.
Warfield and his wife Lisa, both from the Midwest, knew they would move to the Georgia capital because of its reputation as a place where a young Black man could go and find success. But what cemented the move, Warfield said, was listening to OutKast’s song “Player’s Ball,” produced by Organized Noize.
“When I first heard that song, I was like ‘Jesus Christ, what is this?,’” he said. “It sounded like some place I gotta go and be around.”