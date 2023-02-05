“Little Women” coming to Sandy Springs Act3 Playhouse

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Act3 Productions in Sandy Springs will kick off a new year of performances Friday, Feb. 17, with the musical, “Little Women.”
The beloved coming-of-age story by Louisa May Alcott will be presented over three weekends through Sunday, March 5, showcasing a cast of veteran and new actors with Act3 Productions.
The musical tells the story of four sisters and their mother, as they navigate, “life and love” during the Civil War.
“After what we’ve all been through the past few years, I think audiences will strongly relate to the story of how the March family draws strength from each other as they face the anxiety and uncertainty of wartime and the absence of Mr. March,” Act3 Artistic Director Zachary Stutts said. “Their situation parallels many of the challenges we all faced as the pandemic disrupted our lives. I believe the play’s message of maintaining hope and finding joy in family and the small, everyday moments is ideal for our time.”
Music for this production will feature lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.
Showings of the play will be presented at the Act3 Playhouse, 6285-R Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, and will feature several different showing times throughout its run.
The play is suitable for all audiences, officials said.
For ticket sales, showing times and more information, visit www.act3productions.org.