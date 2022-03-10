Lambert High School Acting Troupe performs ‘The SpongeBob Musical’

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — After two years of performances stifled by COVID-19, the Acting Troupe of Lambert High School is back in full force, performing “The SpongeBob Musical.”
Performances began last week, and the troupe has performances scheduled at the Lambert High School auditorium for 7 p.m. March 10, 11 and 12. Adult tickets are $15 and student tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased at atldrama.com.
Juli Gabsa, who works on the troupe’s publicity committee, said this is the troupe’s first all-in show since 2020. In the meantime, the troupe has put on smaller performances in which actors wore masks and audience capacity was limited to ensure social distancing.
Students in the troupe faced heartbreak in 2020 when Forsyth County Schools announced schools were closing due to COVID-19. The Theater Department got the news halfway through the troupe’s opening night performance of “Holiday Inn.”
The performance was set to be judged on its second night for the Shuler Awards, which celebrates excellence in high school musical theater. Students were unable to qualify for the awards due to the closure.
“It was heartbreaking,” said Gabsa, whose daughter performs in the troupe. “So many of the seniors, that’s just how they ended their drama. It was done.”
The troupe had won awards for best choreography, best ensemble and best production in 2019. It hopes to win more this year with “SpongeBob.”
Gabsa said the troupe relies on ticket sales for much of its funding, and the small performances and reduced capacity had been difficult to manage. She said the Theater Department wasn’t required to enforce COVID-19 protocols, but it wanted to be safety conscious.
Gabsa said turnout for the musical so far has been packed. Including the tech crew, around 70 students are involved in the musical’s production. Gabsa said she was in awe of how hard students have worked to make the musical great, from creating sets to assembing their own costumes.
“We have life-sized puppets coming down the aisles at one point, bubbles come at the audience from above,” Gabsa said. “It’s really cool, and I’m just really proud of them.”