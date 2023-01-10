Junior Theater Festival to hit Atlanta

ATLANTA — The 2023 Junior Theater Festival will host 125 groups from 28 states as well as groups from Washington, D.C., Canada and Australia in Atlanta Jan. 13-15 for fellowship, singing, dancing, acting and learning.
Called a “rousing celebration of theater” by The New York Times, for the past 20 years thousands of musical theater students and their teachers have made the pilgrimage to this annual event for young people and educators creating musical theater worldwide.
The announcement was made by Timothy Allen McDonald, founder and CEO of iTheatrics and the Junior Theater Group, which produces the international Junior Theater Festivals.
“These students and teachers are not just the future of musical theater — they are musical theater,” McDonald said. Their positive impact is huge. They chart cast albums; they sell out shows. They introduce so many to musical theater through their own productions, and they continually evolve this art form through their storytelling. After 20 years of this festival, we’ve seen what prioritizing the arts can do for individuals, communities and musical theater itself, and we understand the importance of giving theater kids the opportunity to be in the company of thousands of other people who care just as much about this art form as they do.”
At the festival, each group will perform 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.
In addition to mainstage performances featuring powerhouse Broadway and West End guests, the groups will enjoy a keynote address by Thomas Schumacher, president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions, a “Mean Girls” panel featuring conversations with and performances by the original Broadway cast and a “New Works Showcase” of performance selections from upcoming Broadway Junior musicals.