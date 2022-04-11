Johns Creek to host International Festival 2022

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek’s biggest annual event is returning to Heisman Field April 30.
Johns Creek International Festival, first launched in 2018, will feature roughly 80 food and retail vendors and performers from all over the world.
Gates open at 11 a.m. with performances set to begin at 11:30 a.m., External Communications Manager Edie Damann said.
The festival will run all day, shutting down at 7 p.m.
Damann said the event should be slightly larger than the city’s most recent International Festival hosted in October, which brought in about 18,000 visitors.
She said that some of the event’s typical vendors were not ready to attend a large-scale event in October due to the spread of COVID-19, but many are set to return April 30.
“They are open for business, and they are excited to be coming back for festivals, to see people and talk to people and show off their products or services,” Damann said.
Just as in years past, the Johns Creek Arts Center will be on site with their kids zone tent, featuring 10-15 different crafts for children of all ages to complete. Each craft is carefully curated by the Arts Center and displays a different culture from around the world.
Also in attendance will be representatives from the Johns Creek Cricket Association. Shafiq Jadavji, the association’s president, will also be serving as one of the celebration’s three emcees. Jadavji has been a participant and supporter of the International Festival since its inception in 2018. He was a member of the class of Leadership Johns Creek that helped launch the now annual spring event.
“The reason why this festival is important is it allows us to celebrate the diversity of our city and surrounding cities,” Jadavji said. “In my view, this is one of those kinds of events where it makes the city and citizens very proud to not only host this event but also partake in the event.”
Preparations for this year’s International Festival began just two weeks after last year’s event ended, Damann said.
Historically, the event is held in the spring, but it was postponed until fall last year due to high COVID-19 spread. This year, it is returning to its regular schedule leaving a tighter turnaround for city staff.
Before the big day, city staff will have access to Heisman Field, directly across from the Atlanta Athletic Club, for a week of final preparations including tent marking and placement, stage installation and sound and lighting hookups, Damann said.
“We have people from almost every department involved in the production of this event,” Damann said. “It’s all hands on deck.”
In addition to the boots on the ground, staff at City Hall will serve as the people behind the curtain, managing traffic flow for the event from the city’s traffic control room, Damann said.
Communications Director Bob Mullen said visitors should expect the same magic as years prior, but with new additions.
“It’s all your old favorites plus, perhaps some new vendors as well,” Mullen said.
The city is still seeking additional volunteers to help put on International Festival. Those interested can find more information at johnscreekga.gov.