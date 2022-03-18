Johns Creek Symphony to host Scandinavian Tour concert

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Melodies from northern Europe will fill Johns Creek Methodist Church March 26 as the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra performs its spring concert, “A Scandinavian Tour.”
“If most of the concertgoers are like me, in that they’ve never visited Scandinavia,” Music Director J. Wayne Baughman said, “then for me, the next best thing to being in a place is experiencing the culture of that place, seeing artworks, or in our case, visualizing what those Scandinavian countries and landscapes look like through the music of Scandinavian composers.”
The show will be led by Maestro Baughman and will feature Concertmaster Adelaide Federici as a lead soloist, performing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto.
As concertmaster, Federici serves as the maestro’s right hand — she also happens to be his daughter — helping tune the orchestra before the performance and taking over conducting when needed. She has been a member of the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra since its founding 15 years ago.
When she’s not performing on her 12-year-old violin in Johns Creek, Federici plays as assistant principal second of the Atlanta Opera Orchestra, as a member of the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra, in the Edgewood String Quartet and regularly performs with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, among others.
Federici also teaches her craft as Kennesaw State University School of Music’s artist-in-residence in violin and is a self-described “freelance violinist.” Federici has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music and spent time in Europe studying at Holland Music Sessions and the Mozarteum in Salzburg.
She’s played with acclaimed orchestras in the classical music realm for decades but has also recorded with non-classical performers like Bruce Springsteen and the band Train.
Joining the family business
Federici’s passion for music is in her blood. Her late mother, Lynn Baughman, a violin teacher, had Federici learning to play the instrument at 2 and a-half years old.
Baughman was a proponent of the Suzuki method of teaching.
“The idea is to teach children to play an instrument like you’d learn how to speak, so a lot of early exposure is key,” Federici said. “I think I was her first guinea pig … my first violin was a Cracker Jacks box filled with newspaper, and I would just practice holding it under my chin.”
Eventually she moved up from the Cracker Jacks box, but she never took her passion seriously until late in high school.
“Growing up I never wanted to be a violinist,” Federici said. “I was going to be a doctor and was super into math and science. I mean, I loved playing the violin through high school, but I had no intention of actually having that as my career until the summer after my junior year.”
That summer, she went to music camp at the Meadowmount School of Music in upstate New York.
For six weeks, Federici practiced for five hours a day. Despite the “terrible” food, she said, her camp experience was a turning point.
“I was playing chamber music with other people who had really similar interests and … you just improved so fast and you’re working with these great teachers,” Federici said. “After that I decided that I did want to major in music after all.”
When she returned home, she dropped the extra math and science classes she had loaded on her schedule, instead leaving herself free periods so she could practice her craft.
She never looked back.
Now, after nearly 50 years of playing the violin, Federici has passed a love of music on to her two children.
Her daughter plays the violin and dances, and her son plays the cello and is on his school’s soccer team, Federici said.
Sibelius is special
Studying music for so long, it’s hard for Federici or her father, Baughman, to pick music favorites, but both said the piece Federici is playing at the concert March 26, Sibelius’ Violin Concerto is one of their favorite concertos.
“It’s in D minor, which, for anyone old enough to know Spinal Tap, they know that’s the saddest of all keys, and it’s just so beautiful,” Federici said. “It’s just one of those pieces that is truly gut wrenching, and the last movement is very exciting too.”
Baughman said he feels lucky to watch his daughter play and to perform alongside her.
“We both love this piece, and for me, it’s a privilege to play with a musician who’s as good as she is, and the fact that she’s my offspring makes it very special,” Baughman said. “I obviously regret that her mother is not here to hear that in person, even though I suspect that by some miracle… she will know that her daughter is playing, and she’ll listen in. She might also have some criticism depending on how the performance goes.”
The admiration goes both ways. Growing up, Federici said, Baughman was an awesome example of a professional musician. She said the inspiration never waned.
“He’s such a great musician, and the Johns Creek Symphony is such a dream for him and to see him in his 70s following his dreams still … he’s always improving and it’s so inspiring to see that and to be a part of that,” Federici said. “There will likely be tears… getting to play a whole concerto, and one of our favorites together… there’s going to be a lot of emotions.”
Tickets for the performance are available for purchase online at johnscreeksymphony.org.