JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Grace Peng, pianist in the Sycamore Trio, played her way to the grand prize in the Franklin Pond Chamber Music Competition.

The Memorial Day weekend competition hosted student instrumentalist from all over the state who were judged by William Fred Scott, former music director of The Atlanta Opera and Chanticleer; Elizabeth Pridgen, concert pianist and artistic director of Atlanta Chamber Players; and Sergiu Schwartz, professor of violin at Columbus State University.

The teenage trio featured Peng on piano, violinist Tobias Liu and cellist Evan Nicholson. The three were awarded $2,000 to dedicate toward continuing their study of music.

In addition to the cash prize, the Sycamore Trio also had the opportunity to perform on stage with the judges and faculty of Franklin Pond at the awards concert.