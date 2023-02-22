 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerry’s Habima Theatre to celebrate 30th anniversary season

Habima Theatre

Robbie Cox, Molly Drumm and Cynthia Outman rehearse with Jerry’s Habima Theatre for the upcoming “Cinderella: Youth Edition.” The performance will run from March 9-19 at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s Morris & Rae Frank Theatre on Tilly Mill Road.

 MARCUS JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER OF ATLANTA/PROVIDED

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Jerry’s Habima Theatre, the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s award-winning, inclusive theater company, will celebrate its 30th anniversary season with a production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella: Youth Edition.”

Jerry’s Habima Theatre is Georgia's only professional theater company that features actors with special needs, who perform alongside professional actors to create a Broadway-style performance. In addition to actors, professional staging managers, costume designers, directors and choreographers also work with the theater company.

Jerry’s Habima Theatre’s upcoming production of “Cinderella” is the timeless story of magic, romance and the surprising power of wishes reimagined with great warmth and hilarity. All the beloved songs and characters are present and accounted for, including “Ten Minutes Ago,” “A Lovely Night,” and “Impossible.”

The performance will run from March 9-19. The show will be held at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s Morris & Rae Frank Theatre on Tilly Mill Road.