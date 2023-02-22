Jerry’s Habima Theatre to celebrate 30th anniversary season

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Jerry’s Habima Theatre, the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s award-winning, inclusive theater company, will celebrate its 30th anniversary season with a production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella: Youth Edition.”
Jerry’s Habima Theatre is Georgia's only professional theater company that features actors with special needs, who perform alongside professional actors to create a Broadway-style performance. In addition to actors, professional staging managers, costume designers, directors and choreographers also work with the theater company.
Jerry’s Habima Theatre’s upcoming production of “Cinderella” is the timeless story of magic, romance and the surprising power of wishes reimagined with great warmth and hilarity. All the beloved songs and characters are present and accounted for, including “Ten Minutes Ago,” “A Lovely Night,” and “Impossible.”
The performance will run from March 9-19. The show will be held at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s Morris & Rae Frank Theatre on Tilly Mill Road.