Georgia Ensemble Theatre moves to Marietta after Roswell kills contract

ROSWELL, Ga. — For now, the website for the Roswell Cultural Arts Center says it is “proud to have the Georgia Ensemble Theatre as its resident artist company,” but that relationship is changing.

After more than 30 years of residency in Roswell, the professional mainstage plays at Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET) will have a new home at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta.

Its contract was canceled at a Roswell Recreation Commission meeting in early March with a recommendation that the theater enter the Roswell Cultural Art Center’s Partnership Production contract model.

Since its founding in 1992, the Georgia Ensemble Theatre has operated under a Resident Theatre contract which allowed the company to handle all things related to production.

But in Fiscal Year 2022, the theater presented only three of the five agreed-upon productions. There were 47 “dark days” with no programmed activities. The city also cited a high turnover in production managers at GET, four managers in two years.

Production has a high price tag. GET co-founder Anita Allen-Farley said a play is about $60,000 to produce and musicals are well over $100,000.

“It's expensive, and when you don't have the money, you have to go … ‘how can we adjust to satisfy our patrons?’” Allen-Farley said. “By moving things around, by postponing different shows.”

Allen-Farley and Mary Saville, GET communications director, sat inside the theater’s studio on Hembree Parkway April 4, discussing the Georgia Theater Ensemble’s big move.

City partnership

The new partnership model would have allowed Roswell to help the Georgia Ensemble Theatre with production and marketing, run its box office and patron services, then collect the revenue. David Crowe, Roswell Cultural Arts coordinator, said the city would have found an “equitable split” once paying technical fees.

Many local arts organizations had been struggling with money post-COVID, Crowe said. The city has fostered successful partnerships using a similar model over the past couple of years, he said, like with the Atlanta Balalaika Society, the Atlanta Vocal Project, the Song of Atlanta chorus and the Atlanta Dance Theatre.

“We were trying to find ways to partner with [GET] so that they wouldn't have to worry about rent anymore,” Crowe said.

The Georgia Ensemble Theatre had been behind on around $30,000 in rent for its space at the Cultural Arts Center. The City of Roswell offered reduced rent to the theater, but Allen-Farley said GET will pay half the cost at the Anderson.

Considering GET’s season isn’t quite over in Roswell, Crowe hasn’t actively sought other theater companies. But he intends to make those connections.

Crowe had been with the city’s Cultural Arts Center since 2015 but has known the founders of Georgia Ensemble Theatre much longer. He said Bob Farley, the late co-founder of the theater, gave him his “first big break” after graduate school to direct at GET. As a young person, Crowe also performed in “Of Mice and Men” in the 2004-2005 season.

“Georgia Ensemble Theatre has been an enormous asset to the city on and off for many years, and it's unfortunate that we couldn't find a way to continue working together,” Crowe said. “But the way that I see this is: everything is an opportunity. I think this is a great opportunity for them and for us to find something different, maybe.”

Community connection

Despite city efforts to retain the theater company, Allen-Farley said she couldn’t afford the partnership.

“The biggest issue was the model has [the city] selling all of the tickets, keeping all of the money until after the show is over,” Allen-Farley said. “And I have people that I have to pay, months before we open the show.”

The agreement would have also cut the theater’s 20-week season in half. Saville said producing two shows, rather than four or five, would generate far less income. The cut also would have meant the theater wouldn’t have been able to produce the same variety of shows, Saville said.

The Georgia Ensemble Theatre struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Allen-Farley said it’s been fun to watch more and more patrons fill the seats. She said around 25 percent of the house was filled for the first two shows, which had gone up to 35 percent.

“And now, we've had some really nice houses with ‘Bright Star,’” Allen-Farley said. For the foreseeable future, “Bright Star” will be GET’s last mainstage production in Roswell.

Many patrons have told Allen-Farley they’ll ride along with her to Marietta and have bought subscriptions, or a package deal. While the move is only 13 miles away, she knows some won’t be able to follow her. The theater sees an older demographic, and many can’t drive at night.

“What I'll miss most is that connection that we've had,” Allen-Farley said. “We've had some people that have had the same seats for 30 years.”

But she’s exploring a shuttle option for those who can’t make the drive themselves.

A new space

The Georgia Ensemble Theatre released a statement, saying staff will continue to be in conversation with Roswell officials about the future and are open to return if an opportunity arose. The theatre also said it would continue its investment into Roswell’s growth and well-being, considering its studio will remain on Hembree Parkway.

The studio hosts the theater's administrative offices, its conservatory and the GET Travel Team, which takes professional productions to schools and senior communities at their locations. The studio also serves as the rehearsal space for mainstage plays.

The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre has around the same number of seats as the Roswell Cultural Arts Center with 606 seats. It does not include a balcony, but handicap-accessible seating is on the front row.

Saville shared that the Anderson was once home to the Atlanta Lyric Theatre, which recently closed due to a collection of pandemic-related issues, like rising costs, reduced revenue and donations, and audiences’ reluctance to return quickly.

“Being able to regain our footing after our entire industry was closed for over a year has been a very slow process—much slower than anyone anticipated—and we all need patience, understanding and grace while we're still in the ‘rebuilding’ phase,” Saville said.

While GET is raising prices of premium seating, it has made more “budget-friendly” seats available at the Anderson Theatre. Preview plays will be $15 a ticket, and regular performances will range from $25 to $70. Discounts will be offered to seniors, students, educators, military/veterans and first responders.

The Georgia Ensemble Theatre is set to produce three plays at the Anderson, in October, February and April, though the titles have yet to be announced. GET will also co-produce two musicals in the Overture Series with the Anderson Theatre, “The Light in the Piazza” in December and “Ragtime” in June of 2024.

“I think people will enjoy the experience of watching a play [at the Anderson Theatre]. It is a change. But that doesn't mean that it's a bad thing,” Saville said. “Change is just inevitable.”