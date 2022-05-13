 Skip to main content
Friends of Bulloch to host 37th Magnolia Ball fundraiser

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Atlanta Country Club will host Friends of Bulloch’s 37th Magnolia Ball on May 21, with honorary chairs Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and First Lady Stacey Wilson.

The Magnolia Ball, which starts at 6 p.m., is the primary fundraiser for the preservation and restoration of Bulloch Hall, the home of Mittie Bulloch, mother of the 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt. Bulloch Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and recognized by the National Wildlife Federation as a wildlife preserve.

Friends of Bulloch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, states its commitment this year is the pressing need for repair and preservation of the house and grounds as well as the completion of the Blacksmith Shop and the pergola entrance to Orchard Hill.

Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, fine dining, dancing to the music of the Fly Betty Band, auctions and shopping. Additionally, the evening will highlight the Greek Revival architecture of Bulloch Hall.

The historic house was built under the guidance of Willis Ball, a skilled builder from Connecticut. Heart Pine was used in its construction. Four Tuscan columns 21 feet tall grace the pedimented or triangular gable forming the roof over the portico or porch. It revived a style of architecture used in the ancient Greek temples.

To attend the Magnolia Ball as an individual or as a sponsor, register online at friendsofbulloch.org/events/2022-magnolia-ball/.

