Forsyth County aims to woo film industry

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Discover FoCo Film Initiative announced it has established its first official Film Commission.
The nine-member commission, Film Forsyth, was announced Jan. 13 and will assist with sourcing for leads and location scouting for projects in the county’s film industry.
“Our communities in Forsyth have many different unique characteristics, natural settings and a blend of big city and rural community making it an ideal location for productions of all sizes,” County Commission Chairman Alfred John said. “We welcome the TV and film industry to our community and recognize the impact productions have on our local businesses.”
Film Forsyth is composed of county Director of Building and Economic Development Vivian Vakili; makeup artist Melanie Steele; EWISE Marketing and Communications President Joanne Sanders; and Tim Hopkins of Keller Williams Realty.
“It is an honor to be chosen to serve on this commission,” Vakili said. “The film, TV and video production industries have made an incredible impact on Georgia’s local economies over the past decade, and I am excited to see even more impact here in Forsyth County in the years to come.”
Others on the commission are the Georgia Film Academy’s High School Summer Camp Director Jason Hanline; Forsyth County Schools Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo; Bottoms Tree Farm owner Nathan Bottoms; and Jimmy and Martha McConnell, co-presidents of the Historical Society of Cumming/Forsyth County.
Bottoms said it is an honor to serve on the commission, and he hopes Film Forsyth can grow potential film opportunities in the county. His farm was the filming site of an OshKosh B’gosh and a tractor commercial, as well as photoshoots for several businesses.
Discover FoCo Director of Tourism Joni Buford said the county has hosted confidential series from Disney+, Marvel and Netflix; commercials from OshKosh B’gosh, Georgia Lottery and Popeyes; the CBS and Paramount+ series “True Lies”; and 20th Television and ABC’s “Will Trent.”
In 2022, Forsyth County hosted nine productions, and it received over 28 leads.
Buford said there are as yet no quantified estimates on the economic impact the film initiative had in 2022.
“Most of these projects utilize privately owned residences, spaces and businesses, directly pouring into our community via its residents,” Buford said. “This is why often times people don’t even realize filmings are going on. They’re often tucked away and in-and-out pretty quickly.”
Some leads and projects are confidential, Buford said, but they range from small indie and student films to large production studios.
Film Forsyth has 12 location listings, including Lake Lanier, local businesses, the Cumming Fairgrounds and the Forsyth County Jail.