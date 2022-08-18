East Roswell to host 2nd annual jazz and blues festival

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Arts Fund is hosting its second annual Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival and Pop-Up Art Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 9 p.m.
The celebration will transform the parking lot of King’s Market at 1465 Market Boulevard in East Roswell into a temporary performance space featuring world-class jazz and blues musicians and pop-art village with local artisans.
While the parking lot was donated by the Brixmor Property Group, the Roswell Arts Fund also partnered with From the Earth Brewing Company for food and drinks throughout the festival.
The featured artists include Southern blues-rock guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Tinsley Ellis, jazz guitarist Grant Green Jr., jazz vocalist Karla Harris and the band Huntertones.
Huntertones’ high-energy, horn-driven sound features genres bending composition and unconventional covers. The band is based in Brooklyn, New York, but has performed in over 20 countries worldwide. Their latest release is titled, “Time to Play.”
Artists from all trades and local non-profit organizations are invited to submit an application to be a vendor in the Pop-Up Art Village on the event website or by contacting Roswell Arts Fund Marketing Director Becky Kile at becky@roswellartsfund.org.
Early bird general admission tickets are available for $25. Prices will increase after Aug. 16. Student, senior and group tickets are available. For more information, visit roswellartsfund.org/festival.
