Dunwoody's Spruill Center announces this year’s Artistic Affair

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody’s Spruill Center for the Arts’ major fundraising event, Artistic Affair, will be held this year at the Spruill Education Center on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
The event has gone on for 36 years, and this year’s event will be March 26 from 5-8 p.m. Guests can enjoy interactive, arts-based experiences, art demonstrations, music, auctions and refreshments. Presenting sponsors include Discover Dunwoody and Regency Centers.
“We are going to throw a truly interactive, experiential party,” said Spruill Center CEO Alan Mothner. “Artistic Affair is our biggest fundraiser of the year, but we also want to provide an evening designed to be fun and local; artsy, fresh and new — an event that will bring the whole community together to celebrate.”
Refreshments will include an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a food bar provided by Good Foods Kitchen. Music will be provided by DJ Sloan Lee Music. Auctions will feature art and experiences created explicitly for the event and other pieces created by Spruill artists.
Guests can also participate in a hands-on live mural painting led by designer Heather Niemann. The finished mural will become a permanent feature of the Spruill campus. Shortbarrel Bourbon will offer a tasting during the mural painting.
Other experiences at the soiree will include tarot card readings, poetry on demand and a photo booth. The event will also feature raffles for a $1,000 shopping spree at Lauderhills Fine Jewelry and for the Spruill Guild’s traditional wine collection.
Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $75 per person, and valet parking will be provided. Guests can register at spruillarts.cbo.io.
