Dunwoody Women’s History Month murals on display in Brook Run Park

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Art is how Elma Orr connects with and serves her community.
She’s been an artist for more than 20 years and a Dunwoody resident for 12. Orr is one of six artists who created a mural for the city to display at the Brook Run Park skate park as part of a Women’s History Month exhibit.
It’s the fourth mural display the city has hosted and Orr has made a piece for each one.
“The project just started last year, and it was one of those things that spurred out from COVID,” Recreation Program Supervisor Rachel Waldron said. “We wanted people to be able to go to the park and interact safely with our programming and we thought, what better way to do it than through art.”
It began with a month-long exhibit of murals honoring Black History Month in February, then Women’s History Month in March. Both exhibits returned for a second year with all new artwork.
The pieces, commissioned by the city, also get put on display in October for Dunwoody Arts & Culture Month, Waldron said.
Alongside Orr’s piece, which features NASA astronauts Joan Higginbotham and Kathleen Rubins in front of the International Space Station, are five other 8 by 4-foot murals in varying artistic styles.
“Every mural is so different from the next, it’s just a really cool way for everyone to get something out of each piece,” Waldron said.
Before the art came to hang on the fence at Brook Run, the city put out a proposal and a call for artists. Interested individuals wrote a statement, shared their backgrounds and gave their pitch for a mural that would fit the Women’s History Month theme, Waldron said.
From there, the artists were selected and given the canvas, a 32-square-foot wooden board and accompanying primer.
Then they created their murals.
Orr got her idea when she was reading technology news, she said. Before she became an artist, Orr worked in the technology field, and she likes to keep up on new developments in the industry.
She stumbled onto the NASA website and astronauts Higginbotham and Rubins caught her attention.
Orr said she wanted her mural to be inspirational for her 18-year-old daughter and other young women in the city.
“To be a NASA astronaut, you don’t need to just be smart, but you also have to be very courageous,” Orr said.
She hopes her piece will serve as the “extra push” needed to help them dream bigger dreams for themselves, Orr said.
It took Orr between seven and 10 days to complete the mural, she said, but she had been working on the concept for longer.
Dunwoody Mayor Pro Tem John Heneghan featured Orr and her mural as the subject of a recent blog post. In it, Heneghan calls Orr someone he admires and finds inspirational.
The two met when Orr coordinated a homecoming dance for Dunwoody High School students after the school cancelled the event citing COVID-19 numbers, Heneghan said.
When the city posted images of artists featured in the mural exhibit, Heneghan recognized her and decided to write about her in his blog.
“Elma, Dunwoody is more beautiful because of what you do but we are all richer because of who you are, and I thank you for generously sharing your gifts and talents with the community,” Heneghan said in the post. “We are all better for it.”
After moving to the city from Grenada, Mississippi, Orr said she had a hard time assimilating. She was seeking the same kind of art community she had before when she finally found the Dunwoody Fine Arts Association.
The group opened her up to the rest of the Dunwoody community, Orr said.
“I started to be more involved in the community because before then I was kind of lost,” Orr said.
Since joining the DFAA, Orr has been involved with many art projects around the city including the murals and some picnic tables she painted for local organizations who needed more outdoor seating to mitigate virus spread.
She said she has plans to continue to serve her community through her passion.
And Dunwoody plans to continue its public art exhibits, Waldron said.
The Women’s History Month murals will be on display at Brook Run Park skate park through the end of the month. For more information on the pieces, visit dunwoodyga.gov.