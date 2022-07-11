Dunwoody unveils art installation at Brook Run Park

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody unveiled Grounded Growth, the city’s newest piece of art, at Brook Run Park on Thursday, July 7.
Community members gathered around the sculpture at 4:30 p.m. as members of Bike Walk Dunwoody, the Dunwoody Art Commission, and the Dunwoody City Council unveiled the sculpture to the public.
Grounded Growth is a floral sculpture that also functions as a bike rack and is located near the park’s Great Lawn and Amphitheater.
Around 50 people stood on the asphalt around the sculpture and listened to brief messages from the sculpture’s artist Huelani Mei Fogleman, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, Jim Cramer of the Dunwoody Art Commission, and Jason Metzger of Bike Walk Dunwoody.
Mayor Deutsch then officially dedicated the city’s newest piece of art to the applause of those gathered.
“It was amazing,” Fogleman said. “It was like a dream come true. I worked so hard to get to this point. To see my hard work right in front of me and watch the community enjoy it was a really special moment.”
Fogleman was chosen by the Dunwoody Art Commission to create the sculpture after she responded to last year’s request from the city for an art installation that could be functional for bicyclists.
The 10-15 foot tall sculpture features flowers made out of recycled bike parts and includes interlocking petals at the top for structural stability. In a semicircle around the flowers are green petal-shaped bike racks. The racks represent leaves that have fallen off the flower and each rack is a different color to represent the seasons changing.
“In their art call, they wanted the sculpture to reflect diversity in Dunwoody,” Fogleman said. “It sparked the idea of different flowers, and I thought it would be awesome to incorporate bikes into the flowers. I wanted it to big really big but simple, to reflect Dunwoody’s old-time feel coming into a new age.”
The cement circle the sculpture sits on was built specifically for the art piece, with the goal being to widen the walkway it connects with, to create bike storage, and to create a meeting space in one of the park’s busy areas.
Brook Run Park is the largest park in Dunwoody at 110 acres and is complete with a dog park, a community garden, two baseball fields, two multi-use fields, a skate park, walking and biking trails, and more.