Dunwoody’s Lemonade Days returns with full-scale event

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Alexandra Imbert and her three children, ages 2, 4 and 9, were one of hundreds of families at Dunwoody’s signature event, Lemonade Days, on April 21.
“It’s been really fun,” Imbert said. “The kids are having a blast, and there’s a good bit of rides that they can actually ride. That’s always a little tricky because they’re so small.”
Now in its 22nd year, the five-day, free-entry festival at Brook Run Park features carnival rides, games, food trucks, artists and even a petting zoo. The event began April 20.
Imbert, who moved to Dunwoody two years ago, said this was her children’s first time at the festival and their first real carnival experience.
For Dunwoody residents and visitors, this year’s festival is special, because it marks the first time in two years it is being held in the spring. In 2020, the festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 spread, and last year, it was postponed until August for the same reason.
Oak St. Bottle Shop Bartender Bella Lovett said she’s glad the festival is back, because it helps to spread the word about local businesses. Oak St., a craft beer and wine package store, opened in Roswell just two years ago. Lovett said that so far, their most popular items at the festival were Atlanta Hard Cider and Untitled Art Florida Seltzer.
“It definitely puts the word out there,” Lovett said. “We had one guy come up here who’s actually the assistant director of the Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival, so this helps us connect with other festivals and other people. It’s pretty neat.”
The first Lemonade Days festival in 1999 sought to raise money for and honor victims of a tornado that ripped through the Dunwoody community the prior year. The next year, the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, which hosts the event, named it Lemonade Days, evolving from the phrase, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”
Today, the festival serves as the only annual fundraising event for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, but money raised over the five days also benefits community organizations such as St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. The church offers parking across from the park and encourages a $10 donation to support their summer youth mission trips.
The festival is expected to draw more than 30,000 visitors.
Its remaining hours of operation are April 23, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and April 24, 12-6 p.m. Wristbands for unlimited rides are available for $25. Individual ride tickets are $1.25.
For more information on Lemonade Days, visit dunwoodylemonadedays.org. Weather updates will be provided on Twitter @Lemonadedays.