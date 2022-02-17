Dunwoody’s Jerry’s Habima Theatre to celebrate 29 years with ‘Mamma Mia!’

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s Jerry’s Habima Theatre will celebrate 29 years with a full-scale musical production of “Mamma Mia!” March 3 - 13.
The theatrical company features actors with disabilities along with other professional actors from the community. The show is family-friendly, and is produced with the help of the community center’s Blonder Family Department for Special Needs. All performances are held at the community center’s Morris & Rae Frank Theater, 5342 Tilly Mill Road in Dunwoody.
“Mamma Mia!” follows the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father and is set on a Greek island paradise.
“Jerry’s Habima Theatre is one of the most beloved and enduring programs at the MJCCA,” said Gayle Seigel, committee chair for the Blonder Family Department for Special Needs. “The cast and crew dedicate countless hours learning elaborate choreography, dialogue and show music. It’s so wonderful to be able to present their hard work to the community after two long years.”
Tickets can be purchased by calling 678-812-4002 or by visiting atlantajcc.org/habima.
SHOWTIMES:
- Thursday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 6, 1 p.m.
- Saturday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 13, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
TICKET PRICES
- MJCCA Members: $25, children 12 or under $10
- Community: $35, children 12 and under $15
- Group discounts for 10 or more tickets available by calling the MJCCA Box Office at 678-812-4002