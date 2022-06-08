Dunwoody Parks to celebrate Juneteenth with StoryWalk

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Parks and Recreation is presenting a special StoryWalk throughout June to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth marks the day when the last of the enslaved people in the South were freed, on June 19, 1865.

Dunwoody’s StoryWalks are outdoor experiences where a children’s book is placed along a walking trail, page by page. June’s StoryWalk is available near the playground at Brook Run Park, near the Pernoshal Park connector split at Brook Run Park and at the Dunwoody Nature Center.

June’s StoryWalk features the book “All Different Now,” written by Angela Johnson and illustrated by EB Lewis. The book tells the story of the first Juneteenth as seen through the eyes of one little girl.

“We recognize the importance of Juneteeth and celebrate the diversity of our community,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “By design, this will be our most accessible StoryWalk with three locations.”

Dunwoody’s StoryWalks are supported by the DeKalb County Public Library and the DeKalb Library Foundation.